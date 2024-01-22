 Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance shares plummet as investors lose confidence | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance shares plummet as investors lose confidence
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance shares plummet as investors lose confidence

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 5.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.23 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Home Finance was 5.23, while the closing price was 5.33. The stock had a high of 5.23 and a low of 5.23 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 253.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.22, and the 52-week low is 1.61. The BSE volume for the day was 164,809 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:17:24 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33

The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that its price is 5.23, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value by 1.88% and a decrease of 0.1 in its price.

Click here for Reliance Home Finance Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 11:10:08 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Home Finance stock reached a low price of 5.23 and a high price of 5.23 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31:42 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LKP Finance244.04.01.67262.5571.1306.67
Comfort Intech8.24-0.11-1.3210.172.34263.63
Reliance Home Finance5.23-0.1-1.886.221.61253.69
Capital Trade Links39.0-0.3-0.7641.8519.51237.82
Avonmore Capital & Management Services107.8610.9311.28103.358.75251.89
22 Jan 2024, 10:25:00 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Reliance Home Finance stock is 5.23 and today's high price is also 5.23.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20:48 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33

The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is 5.23, indicating a decrease of 1.88%. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Reliance Home Finance Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:14 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:58:37 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price update :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33

The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the stock price is 5.23, which represents a percent change of -1.88. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.88% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance Home Finance stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:33:20 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.27%
3 Months106.79%
6 Months59.38%
YTD20.0%
1 Year59.38%
22 Jan 2024, 09:19:09 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33

The current stock price of Reliance Home Finance is 5.23, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -0.1. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.88% and the value has decreased by 0.1.

22 Jan 2024, 08:11:47 AM IST

Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 164,809 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was 5.33.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App