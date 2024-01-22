Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance shares plummet as investors lose confidence

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Home Finance was ₹5.23, while the closing price was ₹5.33. The stock had a high of ₹5.23 and a low of ₹5.23 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹253.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22, and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The BSE volume for the day was 164,809 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33 The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that its price is ₹5.23, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value by 1.88% and a decrease of 0.1 in its price. Click here for Reliance Home Finance Dividend

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Home Finance stock reached a low price of ₹5.23 and a high price of ₹5.23 on the current day.

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap LKP Finance 244.0 4.0 1.67 262.55 71.1 306.67 Comfort Intech 8.24 -0.11 -1.32 10.17 2.34 263.63 Reliance Home Finance 5.23 -0.1 -1.88 6.22 1.61 253.69 Capital Trade Links 39.0 -0.3 -0.76 41.85 19.51 237.82 Avonmore Capital & Management Services 107.86 10.93 11.28 103.3 58.75 251.89

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range Today's low price of Reliance Home Finance stock is ₹5.23 and today's high price is also ₹5.23.

Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33 The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is ₹5.23, indicating a decrease of 1.88%. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decrease in value. Click here for Reliance Home Finance Profit Loss

Reliance Home Finance Live Updates RELIANCE HOME FINANCE More Information

Reliance Home Finance share price update :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33 The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹5.23, which represents a percent change of -1.88. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.88% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance Home Finance stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.27% 3 Months 106.79% 6 Months 59.38% YTD 20.0% 1 Year 59.38%

Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹5.33 The current stock price of Reliance Home Finance is ₹5.23, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -0.1. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.88% and the value has decreased by 0.1.

Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.33 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 164,809 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹5.33.