Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance Stocks Plummet: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 5.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.13 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Home Finance opened at a price of 5.13 and closed at 5.23. The stock had a high of 5.13 and a low of 5.13. The market capitalization of the company is 248.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.22 and the 52-week low is 1.61. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LKP Finance248.854.851.99262.5571.1312.77
Comfort Intech8.350.111.3310.172.34267.15
Reliance Home Finance5.13-0.1-1.916.221.61248.84
Capital Trade Links37.17-1.67-4.341.8519.51226.66
Avonmore Capital & Management Services104.31-3.55-3.29103.358.75243.6
23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Reliance Home Finance stock reached a low price of 5.13 and a high price of 5.13.

23 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price NSE Live :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.13, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹5.23

The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that its price is 5.13 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.91% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of -0.1.

23 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Reliance Home Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,995. The closing price of the shares was 5.23.

