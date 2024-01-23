Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance Stocks Plummet: Negative Trading Day

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Home Finance opened at a price of ₹5.13 and closed at ₹5.23. The stock had a high of ₹5.13 and a low of ₹5.13. The market capitalization of the company is ₹248.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,995 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LKP Finance
|248.85
|4.85
|1.99
|262.55
|71.1
|312.77
|Comfort Intech
|8.35
|0.11
|1.33
|10.17
|2.34
|267.15
|Reliance Home Finance
|5.13
|-0.1
|-1.91
|6.22
|1.61
|248.84
|Capital Trade Links
|37.17
|-1.67
|-4.3
|41.85
|19.51
|226.66
|Avonmore Capital & Management Services
|104.31
|-3.55
|-3.29
|103.3
|58.75
|243.6
Today, Reliance Home Finance stock reached a low price of ₹5.13 and a high price of ₹5.13.
The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that its price is ₹5.13 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.91% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of -0.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LKP Finance
|248.85
|4.85
|1.99
|262.55
|71.1
|312.77
|Comfort Intech
|8.39
|0.15
|1.82
|10.17
|2.34
|268.43
|Reliance Home Finance
|5.13
|-0.1
|-1.91
|6.22
|1.61
|248.84
|Capital Trade Links
|37.11
|-1.73
|-4.45
|41.85
|19.51
|226.3
|Avonmore Capital & Management Services
|103.55
|-4.31
|-4.0
|103.3
|58.75
|241.82
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Reliance Home Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,995. The closing price of the shares was ₹5.23.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!