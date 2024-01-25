Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance stock plummets, investors concerned

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Home Finance had an open price of ₹5.03 and a close price of ₹5.13. The stock reached a high and low of ₹5.03 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹243.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6.22 and ₹1.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 151,558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As per the current data, the stock price of Reliance Home Finance is ₹5.03. There has been a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Home Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 151,558 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5.13.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!