Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance stock plummets in trading today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Home Finance was ₹4.93, and the close price was ₹5.03. The stock had a high of ₹4.93 and a low of ₹4.93. The market capitalization of the company was ₹239.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹6.22, and the 52-week low was ₹1.61. The BSE volume for the day was 145,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.