Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance stock plummets in trading

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Reliance Home Finance shows that the open price was ₹4.93 and the close price was ₹5.03. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4.93, while the lowest price was also ₹4.93. The market capitalization of Reliance Home Finance is currently ₹239.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 145,822 shares.
Reliance Home Finance share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Available Finance
|236.75
|-12.45
|-5.0
|254.2
|99.55
|241.57
|Gujarat State Financial
|29.84
|1.42
|5.0
|28.42
|5.8
|279.66
|Reliance Home Finance
|4.84
|-0.09
|-1.83
|6.22
|1.61
|234.77
|Capital Trade Links
|36.91
|0.4
|1.1
|41.85
|19.51
|225.08
|Mangal Credit & Fincorp
|112.95
|1.75
|1.57
|135.85
|90.0
|218.15
Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Reliance Home Finance stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹4.84 Today's high price: ₹4.84
Reliance Home Finance share price NSE Live :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹4.84, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹4.93
The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that its price is ₹4.84 with a percent change of -1.83. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.83% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.09, indicating a decrease of 0.09 rupees from the previous closing price.
Reliance Home Finance Live Updates
Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.8%
|3 Months
|95.65%
|6 Months
|37.31%
|YTD
|8.24%
|1 Year
|55.93%
Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹4.93, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹5.03
The current stock price of Reliance Home Finance is ₹4.93, which represents a decrease of 1.99% or a net change of -0.1.
Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.03 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 145,822. The closing price of the shares was ₹5.03.
