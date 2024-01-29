Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance stock plummets in trading

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Reliance Home Finance shows that the open price was ₹4.93 and the close price was ₹5.03. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4.93, while the lowest price was also ₹4.93. The market capitalization of Reliance Home Finance is currently ₹239.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 145,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.