Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 4.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.84 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Reliance Home Finance shows that the open price was 4.93 and the close price was 5.03. The highest price reached during the day was 4.93, while the lowest price was also 4.93. The market capitalization of Reliance Home Finance is currently 239.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 6.22 and the 52-week low is 1.61. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 145,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Available Finance236.75-12.45-5.0254.299.55241.57
Gujarat State Financial29.841.425.028.425.8279.66
Reliance Home Finance4.84-0.09-1.836.221.61234.77
Capital Trade Links36.910.41.141.8519.51225.08
Mangal Credit & Fincorp112.951.751.57135.8590.0218.15
29 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Reliance Home Finance stock is as follows: Today's low price: 4.84 Today's high price: 4.84

29 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price NSE Live :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹4.84, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹4.93

The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that its price is 4.84 with a percent change of -1.83. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.83% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.09, indicating a decrease of 0.09 rupees from the previous closing price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Stock Peers

29 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Reliance Home Finance stock is 4.84, and the high price is also 4.84.

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price update :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹4.84, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹4.93

The stock price of Reliance Home Finance is currently at 4.84, which is a decrease of 1.83% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.09.

29 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Home Finance Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.8%
3 Months95.65%
6 Months37.31%
YTD8.24%
1 Year55.93%
29 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹4.93, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹5.03

The current stock price of Reliance Home Finance is 4.93, which represents a decrease of 1.99% or a net change of -0.1.

29 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 145,822. The closing price of the shares was 5.03.

