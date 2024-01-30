Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance Shares Plunge on Trading Floor

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Reliance Home Finance was ₹4.84 and the close price was ₹4.93. The stock had a high of ₹4.84 and a low of ₹4.84. The market capitalization of the company is ₹234.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The BSE volume for the stock was 222,457 shares.
The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is ₹4.84 with a percent change of -1.83. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 1.83%. The net change is -0.09, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.09 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.0%
|3 Months
|95.21%
|6 Months
|35.29%
|YTD
|8.24%
|1 Year
|61.4%
The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is ₹4.84, which represents a decrease of 1.83%. The net change is -0.09. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 222,457. The closing price for the stock was ₹4.93.
