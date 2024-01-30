Hello User
Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance Shares Plunge on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 4.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.84 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Reliance Home Finance was 4.84 and the close price was 4.93. The stock had a high of 4.84 and a low of 4.84. The market capitalization of the company is 234.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.22 and the 52-week low is 1.61. The BSE volume for the stock was 222,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Home Finance Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.0%
3 Months95.21%
6 Months35.29%
YTD8.24%
1 Year61.4%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹4.84, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹4.93

The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is 4.84, which represents a decrease of 1.83%. The net change is -0.09. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹4.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 222,457. The closing price for the stock was 4.93.

