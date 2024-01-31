Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance shares plunge as investors sell off

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance's stock opened at ₹4.75 and closed at ₹4.84 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4.75 and a low of ₹4.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹230.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 226,687 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹4.66 with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -0.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.89% and the net change is a decrease of 0.09.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gujarat State Financial
|32.89
|1.56
|4.98
|31.33
|5.8
|308.24
|Available Finance
|235.0
|10.05
|4.47
|255.0
|99.55
|239.79
|Reliance Home Finance
|4.66
|-0.09
|-1.89
|6.22
|1.61
|226.04
|Capital Trade Links
|35.1
|-0.41
|-1.15
|41.85
|19.51
|214.04
|Mangal Credit & Fincorp
|114.55
|2.7
|2.41
|135.85
|90.0
|221.24
The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that its price is ₹4.66, with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -0.09. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Today's high and low price of Reliance Home Finance stock is ₹4.66.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.18%
|3 Months
|94.91%
|6 Months
|36.92%
|YTD
|4.71%
|1 Year
|50.85%
On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 226,687. The closing price for the stock was ₹4.84.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!