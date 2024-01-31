Hello User
Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance shares plunge as investors sell off

2 min read . 11:08 AM IST Trade
Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 4.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.66 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance's stock opened at 4.75 and closed at 4.84 on the last day. The stock had a high of 4.75 and a low of 4.75. The market capitalization of the company is 230.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 6.22 and the 52-week low is 1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 226,687 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gujarat State Financial32.891.564.9831.335.8308.24
Available Finance235.010.054.47255.099.55239.79
Reliance Home Finance4.66-0.09-1.896.221.61226.04
Capital Trade Links35.1-0.41-1.1541.8519.51214.04
Mangal Credit & Fincorp114.552.72.41135.8590.0221.24
Today's high and low price of Reliance Home Finance stock is 4.66.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.18%
3 Months94.91%
6 Months36.92%
YTD4.71%
1 Year50.85%
On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 226,687. The closing price for the stock was 4.84.

