Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance shares plunge as investors sell off

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance's stock opened at ₹4.75 and closed at ₹4.84 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4.75 and a low of ₹4.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹230.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 226,687 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.