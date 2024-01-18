Hello User
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1403.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1401.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was 1371.5, and the closing price was 1412.7. The stock reached a high of 1446 and a low of 1371.5 during the day. The market capitalization of RIIL is 2118.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604, while the 52-week low is 723. The BSE volume for RIIL was 46,484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1401.55, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1403.2

The current data for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 1401.55 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.65. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1412.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct had a volume of 46,484 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 1,412.7.

