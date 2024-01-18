Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was ₹1371.5, and the closing price was ₹1412.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1446 and a low of ₹1371.5 during the day. The market capitalization of RIIL is ₹2118.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604, while the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for RIIL was 46,484 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹1401.55 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.65. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct had a volume of 46,484 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,412.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!