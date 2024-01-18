Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was ₹1371.5, and the closing price was ₹1412.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1446 and a low of ₹1371.5 during the day. The market capitalization of RIIL is ₹2118.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604, while the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for RIIL was 46,484 shares.

