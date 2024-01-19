Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct sees stock gains today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at ₹1401.55 and closed at ₹1403.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1424 and a low of ₹1361. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2129.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604 and the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for the stock was 24143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.