Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct sees stock gains today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at ₹1401.55 and closed at ₹1403.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1424 and a low of ₹1361. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2129.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604 and the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for the stock was 24143 shares.
The current data of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹1455.95. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 16.1, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure on the BSE, the stock had a volume of 24,143 shares traded.
