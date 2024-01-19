Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1439.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at 1401.55 and closed at 1403.2. The stock reached a high of 1424 and a low of 1361. The market capitalization of the company is 2129.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604 and the 52-week low is 723. The BSE volume for the stock was 24143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1455.95, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1439.85

The current data of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 1455.95. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 16.1, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1403.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure on the BSE, the stock had a volume of 24,143 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1403.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.