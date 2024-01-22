Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct shares plummet as investors sell off

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at ₹1439.6 and closed at ₹1435.9. The stock had a high of ₹1464.6 and a low of ₹1410.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2136.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604 and the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for the stock was 8891 shares.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Arvind Smartspaces
|487.65
|0.15
|0.03
|493.0
|223.9
|2209.64
|Shriram Properties
|129.0
|0.65
|0.51
|138.5
|53.25
|2192.54
|Reliance Industrial Infrastruct
|1414.6
|-21.3
|-1.48
|1604.0
|723.0
|2136.05
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|414.4
|4.1
|1.0
|487.0
|229.95
|1919.67
|Ajmera Realty & Infra India
|589.4
|-4.85
|-0.82
|607.3
|244.35
|2091.48
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock was ₹1410.05 and the high price was ₹1464.6.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price update :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9
As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited is ₹1414.6. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.3, which signifies a decrease of ₹21.3 in the stock price.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9
The current data of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹1414.6. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.3, implying a decrease of ₹21.3 in the stock price.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock had a low price of ₹1410.05 and a high price of ₹1464.6 for the day.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price update :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9
The current data of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹1414.6, with a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -21.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.48% and has decreased by 21.3 points.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.1%
|3 Months
|21.52%
|6 Months
|49.31%
|YTD
|6.55%
|1 Year
|56.88%
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9
The current data for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹1414.6. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹21.3 in the stock price.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1435.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct had a trading volume of 8,891 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,435.9.
