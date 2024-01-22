Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct shares plummet as investors sell off

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at ₹1439.6 and closed at ₹1435.9. The stock had a high of ₹1464.6 and a low of ₹1410.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2136.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604 and the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for the stock was 8891 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Arvind Smartspaces 487.65 0.15 0.03 493.0 223.9 2209.64 Shriram Properties 129.0 0.65 0.51 138.5 53.25 2192.54 Reliance Industrial Infrastruct 1414.6 -21.3 -1.48 1604.0 723.0 2136.05 Marathon Nextgen Realty 414.4 4.1 1.0 487.0 229.95 1919.67 Ajmera Realty & Infra India 589.4 -4.85 -0.82 607.3 244.35 2091.48

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock was ₹1410.05 and the high price was ₹1464.6.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price update :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9 As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited is ₹1414.6. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.3, which signifies a decrease of ₹21.3 in the stock price.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Arvind Smartspaces 487.65 0.15 0.03 493.0 223.9 2209.64 Shriram Properties 129.0 0.65 0.51 138.5 53.25 2192.54 Reliance Industrial Infrastruct 1414.6 -21.3 -1.48 1604.0 723.0 2136.05 Marathon Nextgen Realty 414.4 4.1 1.0 487.0 229.95 1919.67 Ajmera Realty & Infra India 589.4 -4.85 -0.82 607.3 244.35 2091.48

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9 The current data of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹1414.6. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.3, implying a decrease of ₹21.3 in the stock price.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock had a low price of ₹1410.05 and a high price of ₹1464.6 for the day.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price update :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9 The current data of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹1414.6, with a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -21.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.48% and has decreased by 21.3 points.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Live Updates RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCT More Information

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.1% 3 Months 21.52% 6 Months 49.31% YTD 6.55% 1 Year 56.88%

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9 The current data for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹1414.6. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹21.3 in the stock price.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1435.9 on last trading day On the last day, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct had a trading volume of 8,891 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,435.9.