LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct shares plummet as investors sell off

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 1435.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1414.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at 1439.6 and closed at 1435.9. The stock had a high of 1464.6 and a low of 1410.05. The market capitalization of the company is 2136.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604 and the 52-week low is 723. The BSE volume for the stock was 8891 shares.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30:36 AM IST

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Arvind Smartspaces487.650.150.03493.0223.92209.64
Shriram Properties129.00.650.51138.553.252192.54
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct1414.6-21.3-1.481604.0723.02136.05
Marathon Nextgen Realty414.44.11.0487.0229.951919.67
Ajmera Realty & Infra India589.4-4.85-0.82607.3244.352091.48
22 Jan 2024, 11:23:47 AM IST

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock was 1410.05 and the high price was 1464.6.

22 Jan 2024, 11:01:30 AM IST

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price update :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1414.6, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1435.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited is 1414.6. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.3, which signifies a decrease of 21.3 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40:29 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:05 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:46 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:36:38 AM IST

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.1%
3 Months21.52%
6 Months49.31%
YTD6.55%
1 Year56.88%
22 Jan 2024, 09:03:01 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:15:52 AM IST

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1435.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct had a trading volume of 8,891 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,435.9.

