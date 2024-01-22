Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct shares plummet as investors sell off

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at ₹1439.6 and closed at ₹1435.9. The stock had a high of ₹1464.6 and a low of ₹1410.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2136.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604 and the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for the stock was 8891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.