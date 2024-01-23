Hello User
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 1435.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1414.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct opened at 1439.6 and closed at 1435.9. The stock reached a high of 1464.6 and a low of 1410.05. The market capitalization of the company is 2136.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1604 and the 52-week low is 723. The BSE volume for the day was 8891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1435.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock on the BSE, there were 8891 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1435.9.

