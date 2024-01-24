Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at ₹1427.5 and closed at ₹1414.6. The stock had a high of ₹1428.5 and a low of ₹1330. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2017.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604 and the 52-week low is ₹723. The stock had a trading volume of 24958 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.