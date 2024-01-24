Hello User
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.56 %. The stock closed at 1414.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1335.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at 1427.5 and closed at 1414.6. The stock had a high of 1428.5 and a low of 1330. The market capitalization of the company is 2017.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604 and the 52-week low is 723. The stock had a trading volume of 24958 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1414.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 24,958 shares traded. The stock closed at a price of 1,414.6.

