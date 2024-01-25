Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct shares rise as market sentiment improves

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 1335.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1373.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was 1347.85. The closing price was 1335.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1379.8, while the lowest price was 1318.4. The market capitalization of RIIL is currently at 2074.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604, and the 52-week low is 723. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for RIIL was 22,807.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months22.32%
6 Months42.97%
YTD1.85%
1 Year53.18%
25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1373.6, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹1335.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has increased by 2.82%, resulting in a net change of 37.7 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 1373.6 rupees.

25 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1335.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited recorded a trading volume of 22,807 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 1335.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.