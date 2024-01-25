Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct shares rise as market sentiment improves

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was ₹1347.85. The closing price was ₹1335.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1379.8, while the lowest price was ₹1318.4. The market capitalization of RIIL is currently at ₹2074.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604, and the 52-week low is ₹723. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for RIIL was 22,807.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|22.32%
|6 Months
|42.97%
|YTD
|1.85%
|1 Year
|53.18%
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has increased by 2.82%, resulting in a net change of 37.7 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 1373.6 rupees.
