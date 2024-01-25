Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct shares rise as market sentiment improves

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was ₹1347.85. The closing price was ₹1335.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1379.8, while the lowest price was ₹1318.4. The market capitalization of RIIL is currently at ₹2074.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604, and the 52-week low is ₹723. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for RIIL was 22,807.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.