Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1373.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at 1374.85 and closed at 1373.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1426.6, while the lowest price was 1370.6. The market capitalization of the company is 2104.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604, while the 52-week low is 723. The BSE volume for the day was 30019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1393.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1373.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is 1393.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 20, suggesting that the stock has increased by 20 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1373.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct on the BSE, there were 30,019 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1373.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.