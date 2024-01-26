Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct sees bullish trading today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure opened at ₹1374.85 and closed at ₹1373.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1426.6, while the lowest price was ₹1370.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2104.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604, while the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for the day was 30019 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1393.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 20, suggesting that the stock has increased by 20 points.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct on the BSE, there were 30,019 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1373.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!