Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct sees positive trading day

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was ₹1429.7, while the closing price was ₹1393.6. The stock had a high of ₹1464 and a low of ₹1388. The company's market capitalization is ₹2161.11 crore. The 52-week high for RIIL is ₹1604, and the 52-week low is ₹723. The BSE volume for the day was 47884 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|3 Months
|25.06%
|6 Months
|47.49%
|YTD
|6.09%
|1 Year
|68.61%
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,884. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,393.6.
