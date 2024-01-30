Hello User
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct sees positive trading day

3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1431.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1441.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Stock Price Today

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) was 1429.7, while the closing price was 1393.6. The stock had a high of 1464 and a low of 1388. The company's market capitalization is 2161.11 crore. The 52-week high for RIIL is 1604, and the 52-week low is 723. The BSE volume for the day was 47884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure stock's low price today was 1427.05 and the high price was 1455.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months25.06%
6 Months47.49%
YTD6.09%
1 Year68.61%
30 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Today :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct trading at ₹1431.2, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹1393.6

The current data for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct stock shows that the price is 1431.2, which is a 2.7% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 37.6.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Industrial Infrastruct share price Live :Reliance Industrial Infrastruct closed at ₹1393.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industrial Infrastruct on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,884. The closing price for the stock was 1,393.6.

