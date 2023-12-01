Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks drop in trading today

Reliance Industries opened at ₹2398 and closed at ₹2400.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2400.5 and a low of ₹2380.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹16,13,276.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 4,34,1194 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2384.5. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16, suggesting a decline of ₹16 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,341,194. The closing price of the shares was ₹2,400.50.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!