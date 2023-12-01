Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 2400.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2384.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

Reliance Industries opened at 2398 and closed at 2400.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2400.5 and a low of 2380.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at 16,13,276.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 4,34,1194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2384.5, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹2400.5

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2384.5. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16, suggesting a decline of 16 in the stock price.

01 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2400.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,341,194. The closing price of the shares was 2,400.50.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.