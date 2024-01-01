Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plummets on Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 2584.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2582 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries had an opening price of 2608.05 and a closing price of 2605.8. The stock reached a high of 2614.8 and a low of 2579.15. The market capitalization of the company is 17,48,827.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 848,448 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2601.45 as against previous close of 2603.5

Reliance Industries, a prominent Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2582.25. The bid price stands at INR 2598.75, with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is INR 2599.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has an open interest of 33,550,250 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2582, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2584.85

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2582 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.11%. The net change is -2.85, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.85.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.87%
3 Months0.45%
6 Months11.65%
YTD11.78%
1 Year11.95%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2584.85, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2605.8

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2584.85. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.95, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2605.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 848,448 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,605.8.

