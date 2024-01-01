Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plummets on Bearish Trading Day

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries had an opening price of ₹2608.05 and a closing price of ₹2605.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2614.8 and a low of ₹2579.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,48,827.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 848,448 shares.
Reliance Industries, a prominent Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2582.25. The bid price stands at INR 2598.75, with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is INR 2599.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has an open interest of 33,550,250 shares.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2582 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.11%. The net change is -2.85, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹2.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|0.45%
|6 Months
|11.65%
|YTD
|11.78%
|1 Year
|11.95%
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2584.85. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.95, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 848,448 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,605.8.
