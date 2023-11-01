Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 2288.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2289.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of 2332.95 and closed at 2311.35. The stock reached a high of 2332.95 and a low of 2282.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1548360.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 146839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2289.9. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE had a volume of 146,839 shares. The closing price for the day was 2311.35.

