Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 2418.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2406.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2420.05 and closed at 2418.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2425.9, while the lowest price recorded was 2400. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 16,28,415.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 241,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:31:02 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2418.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 241,991 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,418.3.

