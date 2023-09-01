Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM ISTLivemint
Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 2418.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2406.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2420.05 and closed at ₹2418.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2425.9, while the lowest price recorded was ₹2400. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹16,28,415.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 241,991 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:31:02 AM IST
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2418.3 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 241,991 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,418.3.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!