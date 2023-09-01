Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares plummet as investors react negatively

Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2420.05 and closed at ₹2418.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2425.9, while the lowest price recorded was ₹2400. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹16,28,415.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 241,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.