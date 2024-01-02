Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 2584.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2589.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries opened at 2581.05 on the last day, reached a high of 2606, and a low of 2573.55. It closed at 2584.85. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 17,52,210.17 crore. The 52-week high is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries on this day was 67,641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2589.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2584.85

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2589.85. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5. Overall, the stock price of Reliance Industries has seen a small increase.

02 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2584.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 67,641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,584.85.

