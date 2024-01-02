Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries opened at ₹2581.05 on the last day, reached a high of ₹2606, and a low of ₹2573.55. It closed at ₹2584.85. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹17,52,210.17 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries on this day was 67,641 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2589.85. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5. Overall, the stock price of Reliance Industries has seen a small increase.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 67,641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,584.85.
