Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries opened at ₹2581.05 on the last day, reached a high of ₹2606, and a low of ₹2573.55. It closed at ₹2584.85. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹17,52,210.17 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries on this day was 67,641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.