Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2288.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2296.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2289.9 and closed at 2288.55. The stock had a high of 2317.5 and a low of 2275.25. The market capitalization of the company stood at 15,53,840.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632 and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 263,097 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2288.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 263,097 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,288.55.

