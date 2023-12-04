comScore
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

5 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 2393.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2420.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of 2381 and closed at 2376.4. The stock reached a high of 2396.9 and a low of 2380 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 16,19,332.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,83,0557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:40:15 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2402.89.350.392632.01987.331625757.07
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation202.257.653.93203.35139.0254436.15
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation375.429.958.67356.1211.753252.31
Oil India316.06.22.0339.45195.134267.2
Petronet LNG205.43.41.68254.25191.6530810.0
04 Dec 2023, 10:32:18 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2420.55, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2393.45

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2420.55, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 27.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% or 27.1.

04 Dec 2023, 10:10:05 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2414.5 and a high of 2445 on the current day.

04 Dec 2023, 10:03:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries December futures opened at 2457.0 as against previous close of 2407.1

Reliance Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2420.25, has a bid price of 2431.65 and an offer price of 2432.0. The offer quantity stands at 2000 shares, while the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 45117750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:59:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:55:22 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2417.05, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹2393.45

The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at 2417.05 with a percent change of 0.99%. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 23.6, indicating a positive movement.

04 Dec 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.05%
3 Months-3.84%
6 Months7.42%
YTD3.54%
1 Year-3.16%
04 Dec 2023, 09:00:19 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2393.45, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹2376.4

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2393.45 and has experienced a percent change of 0.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.72% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 17.05, meaning that the stock has increased by 17.05.

04 Dec 2023, 08:14:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2376.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 2,830,557 shares with a closing price of 2,376.4.

