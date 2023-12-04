Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2381 and closed at ₹2376.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2396.9 and a low of ₹2380 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹16,19,332.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,83,0557 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2402.8 9.35 0.39 2632.0 1987.33 1625757.07 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 202.25 7.65 3.93 203.35 139.0 254436.15 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 375.4 29.95 8.67 356.1 211.7 53252.31 Oil India 316.0 6.2 2.0 339.45 195.1 34267.2 Petronet LNG 205.4 3.4 1.68 254.25 191.65 30810.0

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2414.5 and a high of ₹2445 on the current day.

Reliance Industries December futures opened at 2457.0 as against previous close of 2407.1 Reliance Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2420.25, has a bid price of 2431.65 and an offer price of 2432.0. The offer quantity stands at 2000 shares, while the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 45117750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.05% 3 Months -3.84% 6 Months 7.42% YTD 3.54% 1 Year -3.16%

