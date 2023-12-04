Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2381 and closed at ₹2376.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2396.9 and a low of ₹2380 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹16,19,332.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,83,0557 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2402.8
|9.35
|0.39
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1625757.07
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|202.25
|7.65
|3.93
|203.35
|139.0
|254436.15
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|375.4
|29.95
|8.67
|356.1
|211.7
|53252.31
|Oil India
|316.0
|6.2
|2.0
|339.45
|195.1
|34267.2
|Petronet LNG
|205.4
|3.4
|1.68
|254.25
|191.65
|30810.0
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2420.55, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 27.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% or ₹27.1.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2414.5 and a high of ₹2445 on the current day.
Reliance Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2420.25, has a bid price of 2431.65 and an offer price of 2432.0. The offer quantity stands at 2000 shares, while the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 45117750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹2417.05 with a percent change of 0.99%. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 23.6, indicating a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|-3.84%
|6 Months
|7.42%
|YTD
|3.54%
|1 Year
|-3.16%
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2393.45 and has experienced a percent change of 0.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.72% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 17.05, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹17.05.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 2,830,557 shares with a closing price of ₹2,376.4.
