Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Surge in Positive Trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2608.1 and closed at ₹2610.9. The stock had a high of ₹2634 and a low of ₹2577.15. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1747541.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 107501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.