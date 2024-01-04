Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Surge in Positive Trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2608.1 and closed at ₹2610.9. The stock had a high of ₹2634 and a low of ₹2577.15. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1747541.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 107501 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2580 and a high price of ₹2605.9 on the current day.
Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2597. The bid price stands at 2607.45, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 2608.0, with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 33,646,000 shares, indicating high investor participation.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at ₹2596.95. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14. This means that the stock has slightly gained in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.14%
|3 Months
|2.04%
|6 Months
|10.1%
|YTD
|-0.06%
|1 Year
|11.28%
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2582.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -27.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,501. The closing price for the day was ₹2610.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!