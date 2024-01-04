Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 2582.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2596.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2608.1 and closed at 2610.9. The stock had a high of 2634 and a low of 2577.15. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1747541.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 107501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of 2580 and a high price of 2605.9 on the current day.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2597.35 as against previous close of 2596.0

Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2597. The bid price stands at 2607.45, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 2608.0, with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 33,646,000 shares, indicating high investor participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2596.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2582.95

Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at 2596.95. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14. This means that the stock has slightly gained in value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.14%
3 Months2.04%
6 Months10.1%
YTD-0.06%
1 Year11.28%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2582.95, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹2610.9

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2582.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -27.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2610.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,501. The closing price for the day was 2610.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.