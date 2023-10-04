Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2318.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2312 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had an opening price of 2337 and a closing price of 2346.5. The stock reached a high of 2337 and a low of 2316. The market capitalization of the company was 15,68,438.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632, while the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 266,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2312, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2318.25

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2312 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -6.25, indicating a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2346.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 266,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock was 2346.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.