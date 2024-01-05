Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward movement in trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2589.4 and closed at ₹2582.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2609.75 and a low of ₹2580. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,57,318.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2634 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 162,584 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2597.4, which represents a 0.56% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.45.
