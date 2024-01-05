Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward movement in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2582.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2597.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2589.4 and closed at 2582.95. The stock reached a high of 2609.75 and a low of 2580. The company's market capitalization is 17,57,318.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2634 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 162,584 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2597.4, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2582.95

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2597.4, which represents a 0.56% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.45.

05 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2582.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 162,584 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,582.95.

