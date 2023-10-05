Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2312 and closed at ₹2318.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2318.7 and a low of ₹2295.15. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹15,65,766.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries on this day was 269,205 shares.
05 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
