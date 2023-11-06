Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares plummet amidst market uncertainty

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2328.65 and closed at ₹2319.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2335 and a low of ₹2314.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,68,995.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,13,331 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|-5.62%
|6 Months
|4.64%
|YTD
|0.31%
|1 Year
|0.0%
