Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares plummet amidst market uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 2319.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2319.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2328.65 and closed at 2319.85. The stock reached a high of 2335 and a low of 2314.9. The market capitalization of the company is 15,68,995.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,13,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months-5.62%
6 Months4.64%
YTD0.31%
1 Year0.0%
06 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2319.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2319.85

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2319.05 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.03% or 0.8.

06 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2319.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 813,331. The closing price for the stock was 2319.85.

