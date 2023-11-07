Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Takes a Dive

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2334.95 and closed at ₹2319.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2340 and a low of ₹2326.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1582526.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 326,958 shares.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2328, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -11.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.47% and has decreased by ₹11.05.
The low price of Reliance Industries stock for the day is ₹2325, while the high price is ₹2339.45.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2339.05, with a 0.86% increase in the price. This represents a net change of 20. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|-5.9%
|6 Months
|4.23%
|YTD
|1.15%
|1 Year
|-0.63%
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2339.05 with a percent change of 0.86. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 20, indicating that it has increased by ₹20. Overall, the stock is performing positively and experiencing a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 326,958 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,319.05.
