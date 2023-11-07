Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Takes a Dive

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2334.95 and closed at ₹2319.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2340 and a low of ₹2326.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1582526.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 326,958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.