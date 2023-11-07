Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Takes a Dive

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 2339.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2328 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2334.95 and closed at 2319.05. The stock reached a high of 2340 and a low of 2326.05. The market capitalization of the company is 1582526.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 326,958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2328, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹2339.05

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2328, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -11.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.47% and has decreased by 11.05.

07 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Reliance Industries stock for the day is 2325, while the high price is 2339.45.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2339.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2319.05

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2339.05, with a 0.86% increase in the price. This represents a net change of 20. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.15%
3 Months-5.9%
6 Months4.23%
YTD1.15%
1 Year-0.63%
07 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2339.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2319.05

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2339.05 with a percent change of 0.86. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 20, indicating that it has increased by 20. Overall, the stock is performing positively and experiencing a slight upward trend.

07 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2319.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 326,958 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,319.05.

