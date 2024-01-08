Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 2597.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2606.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2600.15 and closed at 2597.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2619.45 and a low of 2597.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 17,63,644.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2634 and 1987.33 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 465,515 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2597.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 465,515. The closing price for the day was 2,597.4.

