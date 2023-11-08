Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2337.75 and closed at ₹2339.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2339.45 and a low of ₹2320. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,57,2479.82 crores. The 52-week high for Reliance Industries is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 205,366 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹2340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹32.15 (+13.01%) & ₹11.9 (+13.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.75 (-12.03%) & ₹28.35 (-11.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2337.0 12.8 0.55 2632.0 1987.33 1581236.17 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 194.0 0.8 0.41 197.95 132.95 244057.42 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 297.65 19.0 6.82 309.85 204.2 42223.09 Oil India 315.0 3.5 1.12 339.45 193.05 34158.76 Petronet LNG 199.55 -1.35 -0.67 254.25 193.4 29932.5

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached its low price of ₹2322.6 and its high price of ₹2339 on the current day.

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.57% 3 Months -6.08% 6 Months 3.23% YTD 0.49% 1 Year -1.8%

