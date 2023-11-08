comScore
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2324.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2337.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at a price of 2337.75 and closed at 2339.05. The stock reached a high of 2339.45 and a low of 2320. The market capitalization of the company is 1,57,2479.82 crores. The 52-week high for Reliance Industries is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 205,366 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:04:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2337.3, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2324.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2337.3. It has experienced a 0.56 percent increase, with a net change of 13.1.

08 Nov 2023, 10:50:45 AM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 2340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 32.15 (+13.01%) & 11.9 (+13.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 2320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.75 (-12.03%) & 28.35 (-11.27%) respectively.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36:51 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 10:32:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2337.012.80.552632.01987.331581236.17
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation194.00.80.41197.95132.95244057.42
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation297.6519.06.82309.85204.242223.09
Oil India315.03.51.12339.45193.0534158.76
Petronet LNG199.55-1.35-0.67254.25193.429932.5
08 Nov 2023, 10:19:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached its low price of 2322.6 and its high price of 2339 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52:09 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:44:35 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.57%
3 Months-6.08%
6 Months3.23%
YTD0.49%
1 Year-1.8%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10:11 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 08:00:32 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2339.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 205,366. The closing price for the day was 2,339.05.

