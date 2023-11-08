Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2337.75 and closed at ₹2339.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2339.45 and a low of ₹2320. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,57,2479.82 crores. The 52-week high for Reliance Industries is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 205,366 shares on the BSE.
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹2340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹32.15 (+13.01%) & ₹11.9 (+13.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.75 (-12.03%) & ₹28.35 (-11.27%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2337.0
|12.8
|0.55
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1581236.17
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|194.0
|0.8
|0.41
|197.95
|132.95
|244057.42
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|297.65
|19.0
|6.82
|309.85
|204.2
|42223.09
|Oil India
|315.0
|3.5
|1.12
|339.45
|193.05
|34158.76
|Petronet LNG
|199.55
|-1.35
|-0.67
|254.25
|193.4
|29932.5
Reliance Industries stock reached its low price of ₹2322.6 and its high price of ₹2339 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.57%
|3 Months
|-6.08%
|6 Months
|3.23%
|YTD
|0.49%
|1 Year
|-1.8%
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 205,366. The closing price for the day was ₹2,339.05.
