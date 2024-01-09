Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2612.4, while the close price was ₹2606.75. The stock had a high of ₹2632 and a low of ₹2568.3. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries was ₹17,49,673.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2634, and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 87,501 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2592.85. The bid price for the stock is 2600.0, with a bid quantity of 750. The offer price is 2600.8, with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 32,776,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2594.15. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|3.36%
|6 Months
|4.2%
|YTD
|0.09%
|1 Year
|12.34%
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2586.1, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -20.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 87,501 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,606.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!