Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 2586.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2594.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2612.4, while the close price was 2606.75. The stock had a high of 2632 and a low of 2568.3. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries was 17,49,673.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2634, and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 87,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2606.3 as against previous close of 2592.85

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2592.85. The bid price for the stock is 2600.0, with a bid quantity of 750. The offer price is 2600.8, with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 32,776,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2594.15, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2586.1

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2594.15. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.05 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months3.36%
6 Months4.2%
YTD0.09%
1 Year12.34%
09 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2586.1, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹2606.75

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2586.1, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -20.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2606.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 87,501 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,606.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.