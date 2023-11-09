Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 2324.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2336.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2333.7 and closed at 2324.2. The highest price reached during the day was 2341, while the lowest was 2322.6. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1,580,869.27 crore. The 52-week high is 2632, and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 317,763.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2336.6, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹2324.2

The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at 2336.6, with a 0.53 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.4.

09 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2324.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE recorded a volume of 317,763 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,324.2.

