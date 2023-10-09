Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 2317.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2305.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2322.95 and closed at 2313.85. The stock had a high of 2325 and a low of 2312. The market capitalization of the company is 1,56,8201.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 356,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2298 and a high of 2312.55 on the current day.

09 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2310.0 as against previous close of 2325.0

Reliance Industries, a leading conglomerate in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 2305.5. The bid price stands at 2315.0 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 2315.45 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 53632000, indicating strong investor participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2305.5, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2317.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2305.5, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -12.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% or 12.4.

09 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2303.35, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2317.9

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2303.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, with a net change of -14.55.

09 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2313.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 356,117 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,313.85.

