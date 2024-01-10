Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 2586.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2580.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2597.35, and the close price was 2586.1. The stock had a high of 2607.05 and a low of 2576.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries was 1745951.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2634, and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 140,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2586.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 140,422 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2586.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.