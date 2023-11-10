Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2330.55 and closed at ₹2336.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2336.55 and a low of ₹2305 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹15,63,312.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 211,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.