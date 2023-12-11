comScore
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2456.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2460 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2023, 09:48:18 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2460, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2456.2

11 Dec 2023, 09:39:20 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.57%
3 Months-4.33%
6 Months8.99%
YTD6.19%
1 Year2.1%
11 Dec 2023, 09:04:06 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2456.2, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2457.6

11 Dec 2023, 08:00:31 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2457.6 on last trading day

