Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.69 %. The stock closed at 2580.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2649.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2580.6, and the close price remained the same. The stock had a high of 2658.95 and a low of 2577.3. The market capitalization of the company is 1792871.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2634, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 458,001 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2580.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 458,001. The closing price of the shares was 2,580.6.

