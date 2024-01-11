Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2580.6, and the close price remained the same. The stock had a high of ₹2658.95 and a low of ₹2577.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1792871.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2634, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 458,001 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.