Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2580.6, and the close price remained the same. The stock had a high of ₹2658.95 and a low of ₹2577.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1792871.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2634, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 458,001 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 458,001. The closing price of the shares was ₹2,580.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!