Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2305.05 and the close price was ₹2297.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2317.9, while the lowest price was ₹2303.45. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹15,61,876.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the company are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 87,798.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.