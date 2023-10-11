Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 2308.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2322.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2305.05 and the close price was 2297.75. The highest price reached during the day was 2317.9, while the lowest price was 2303.45. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 15,61,876.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the company are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 87,798.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2322.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2308.55

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2322.85 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 14.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the actual increase in the stock price is 14.3.

11 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2308.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2297.75

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2308.55. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.8.

11 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2297.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 87,798. The closing price for the stock was 2,297.75.

