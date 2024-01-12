 Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 10:25:11
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,599.65 7.00%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.80 0.67%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 466.05 4.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 814.35 -0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.05 -0.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

5 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 2718.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2726 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of 2655.7 and closed at 2649.95. The stock had a high of 2724.95 and a low of 2655.7. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1839183.01 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2658.95 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 344195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2726, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2718.4

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2726, with a percentage change of 0.28 and a net change of 7.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% or 7.6.

12 Jan 2024, 10:18:55 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2691.55 and a high of 2728.45.

12 Jan 2024, 10:05:46 AM IST

Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2729.0 as against previous close of 2723.45

Reliance Industries, one of India's leading conglomerates, currently has a spot price of 2697.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 2705.05, while the offer price stands at 2705.9. There is an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 33,980,000, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:02:27 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:42:15 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2697.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2718.4

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2697.65. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by 20.75.

12 Jan 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.74%
3 Months7.19%
6 Months9.22%
YTD5.22%
1 Year18.59%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08:54 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2718.4, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹2649.95

The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at 2718.4 with a net change of 68.45, representing a percent change of 2.58. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased by 2.58% from its previous closing price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:11:21 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2649.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 344,195. The closing price for the stock was 2,649.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App