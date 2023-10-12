Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 2308.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2345 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries (RIL) opened at 2314.9 and closed at 2308.55. The stock reached a high of 2349.5 and a low of 2314 during the day. The market capitalization of RIL is 1,586,536.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for RIL was 1,384,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2308.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 1,384,096 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,308.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.