Tue Sep 12 2023 11:16:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.55 -0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 195.1 -1.61%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 985.7 0.75%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 2,976.25 2.84%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,636.6 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares plunge as market sentiment turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 2474.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2450.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2489.7, and the close price was 2474.4. The stock reached a high of 2489.7 and a low of 2457.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at 16,64,375.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The total BSE volume for Reliance Industries on the last day was 47,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 11:21:35 AM IST

Reliance Industries September futures opened at 2487.0 as against previous close of 2480.3

Reliance Industries, with a spot price of 2451, is currently trading with a bid price of 2460.5 and an offer price of 2461.0. The bid quantity stands at 250 shares, while the offer quantity is also 250 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 43,020,500 shares, indicating a strong market demand.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Sep 2023, 11:11:52 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of 2441.15 and a high price of 2489.7 on the current trading day.

12 Sep 2023, 11:03:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2450.4, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹2474.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2450.4. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Sep 2023, 10:43:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2457, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹2474.4

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2457, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -17.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the value has decreased by 17.4.

12 Sep 2023, 10:40:00 AM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 12 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 96.15 (-6.01%) & 167.0 (+3.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 12 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 48.9 (-17.55%) & 21.15 (-0.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

12 Sep 2023, 10:37:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2457.0-17.4-0.72632.01987.331662429.3
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation184.00.50.27186.7121.5231477.14
Petronet LNG243.85-5.2-2.09254.25189.3136577.5
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation258.85-7.0-2.63309.85200.036719.12
Oil India282.150.90.32296.95168.330596.49
12 Sep 2023, 10:06:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries September futures opened at 2487.0 as against previous close of 2480.3

Reliance Industries, listed on the stock exchange, has a spot price of 2457.75. The bid price stands at 2464.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 2465.1 with an offer quantity of 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,717,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Sep 2023, 10:04:50 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2464, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹2474.4

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2464, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -10.4. This implies that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and has experienced a net decrease of 10.4 points.

12 Sep 2023, 09:40:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2474.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE had a volume of 47,179 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,474.4.

