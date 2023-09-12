Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2489.7, and the close price was ₹2474.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2489.7 and a low of ₹2457.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹16,64,375.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The total BSE volume for Reliance Industries on the last day was 47,164 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries, with a spot price of 2451, is currently trading with a bid price of 2460.5 and an offer price of 2461.0. The bid quantity stands at 250 shares, while the offer quantity is also 250 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 43,020,500 shares, indicating a strong market demand.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2441.15 and a high price of ₹2489.7 on the current trading day.
As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2450.4. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2457, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -17.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the value has decreased by ₹17.4.
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 12 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹96.15 (-6.01%) & ₹167.0 (+3.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 12 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹48.9 (-17.55%) & ₹21.15 (-0.24%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2457.0
|-17.4
|-0.7
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1662429.3
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|184.0
|0.5
|0.27
|186.7
|121.5
|231477.14
|Petronet LNG
|243.85
|-5.2
|-2.09
|254.25
|189.31
|36577.5
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|258.85
|-7.0
|-2.63
|309.85
|200.0
|36719.12
|Oil India
|282.15
|0.9
|0.32
|296.95
|168.3
|30596.49
Reliance Industries, listed on the stock exchange, has a spot price of 2457.75. The bid price stands at 2464.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 2465.1 with an offer quantity of 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,717,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2464, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -10.4. This implies that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and has experienced a net decrease of 10.4 points.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE had a volume of 47,179 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,474.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!