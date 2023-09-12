Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

Reliance Industries September futures opened at 2487.0 as against previous close of 2480.3 Reliance Industries, with a spot price of 2451, is currently trading with a bid price of 2460.5 and an offer price of 2461.0. The bid quantity stands at 250 shares, while the offer quantity is also 250 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 43,020,500 shares, indicating a strong market demand.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2441.15 and a high price of ₹2489.7 on the current trading day.

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2450.4, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹2474.4 As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2450.4. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2457, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹2474.4 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2457, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -17.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the value has decreased by ₹17.4.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 12 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹96.15 (-6.01%) & ₹167.0 (+3.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 12 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹48.9 (-17.55%) & ₹21.15 (-0.24%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2457.0 -17.4 -0.7 2632.0 1987.33 1662429.3 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 184.0 0.5 0.27 186.7 121.5 231477.14 Petronet LNG 243.85 -5.2 -2.09 254.25 189.31 36577.5 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 258.85 -7.0 -2.63 309.85 200.0 36719.12 Oil India 282.15 0.9 0.32 296.95 168.3 30596.49

Reliance Industries September futures opened at 2487.0 as against previous close of 2480.3 Reliance Industries, listed on the stock exchange, has a spot price of 2457.75. The bid price stands at 2464.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 2465.1 with an offer quantity of 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,717,000.

