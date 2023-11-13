Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Faces Stock Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 2330.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2318.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at a price of 2329.7 and closed at 2314.3. The stock had a high of 2332.55 and a low of 2322.7. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently 1,57,7080.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 35,976 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at 2318.7, representing a decrease in value of 0.52%. The net change in the stock price is -12.2.

13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months-8.53%
6 Months2.64%
YTD0.1%
1 Year-0.88%
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2323 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.9 in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2314.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, a total of 35,976 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2314.3 per share.

