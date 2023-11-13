Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Faces Stock Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2329.7 and closed at ₹2314.3. The stock had a high of ₹2332.55 and a low of ₹2322.7. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently ₹1,57,7080.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 35,976 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at ₹2318.7, representing a decrease in value of 0.52%. The net change in the stock price is -12.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|-8.53%
|6 Months
|2.64%
|YTD
|0.1%
|1 Year
|-0.88%
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2323 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹7.9 in value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, a total of 35,976 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2314.3 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!