Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2347.65 and closed at ₹2345. The stock reached a high of ₹2359 and a low of ₹2338.05. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1589141.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 308,005 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2337.7, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -11.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.47% and a decrease of ₹11.15.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2348.85. The percent change is 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, suggesting that the stock has risen by ₹3.85. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Reliance Industries.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE trading volume of 308,005 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2345.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!