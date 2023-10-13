Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 2348.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2337.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2347.65 and closed at 2345. The stock reached a high of 2359 and a low of 2338.05. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1589141.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 308,005 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2337.7, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹2348.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2337.7, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -11.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.47% and a decrease of 11.15.

13 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2348.85, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹2345

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2348.85. The percent change is 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, suggesting that the stock has risen by 3.85. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Reliance Industries.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2345 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE trading volume of 308,005 shares. The closing price for the day was 2345.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.