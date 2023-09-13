Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2489.7 and closed at ₹2474.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2489.7 and a low of ₹2435.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹16,49,423.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 157,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.